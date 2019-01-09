New quota won’t stand in court of law: Asaduddin Owaisi on 10 per cent reservation

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi citied eight points for opposing the bill for 10 per cent reservation for uppe caste poor, stating that the constitution does not recognise economically backward and that this bill will not stand in the court of law. He said, “You can enjoy your Diwali or whatever today but it will not be valid in court.”

The eight reasons cited by him included that the bill was a blot on the constitution and an insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

The purpose of reservation is to give social justice and to reduce social economic backwardness. For poverty alleviation there are various schemes that the government can operate. The constitution does not recognise economic weaker sections at all. The architects of our Constitution had more wisdom than this government Mr Owaisi said in the Parliament.

Mr Owaisi said that this exercise was fraught with impropriety as there was no empirical data of backwardness. He said this amendment would be a burden on the states. The proposal of Telangana state to give reservation to 10 per cent Muslims and 12 per cent ST's was backed with empirical evidence, but the Central government has refused it for past six months, he said.

“Have the savaranas and janyadharus ever suffered sue to untouchability, police encounters and atrocities, school drop outs, lower number of graduates than what is seen in SC, ST, Dalits and Muslims?” He asked