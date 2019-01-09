search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

New quota won’t stand in court of law: Asaduddin Owaisi on 10 per cent reservation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 1:00 am IST
The eight reasons cited by him included that the bill was a blot on the constitution and an insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. 
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi citied eight points for opposing the bill for 10 per cent reservation for uppe caste poor, stating that the constitution does not recognise economically backward and that this bill will not stand in the court of law. He said, “You can enjoy your Diwali or whatever today but it will not be valid in court.” 

The eight reasons cited by him included that the bill was a blot on the constitution and an insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. 

 

The purpose of reservation is to give social justice and to reduce social economic backwardness. For poverty alleviation there are various schemes that the government can operate. The constitution does not recognise economic weaker sections at all. The architects of our Constitution had more wisdom than this government Mr Owaisi said in the Parliament. 

Mr Owaisi said that this exercise was fraught with impropriety as there was no empirical data of backwardness. He said this amendment would be a burden on the states. The proposal of Telangana state to give reservation to 10 per cent Muslims and 12 per cent ST's was backed with empirical evidence, but the Central government has refused it for past six months, he said.

“Have the savaranas and janyadharus ever suffered sue to untouchability, police encounters and atrocities, school drop outs, lower number of graduates than what is seen in SC, ST, Dalits and Muslims?” He asked  

...
Tags: asaduddin owaisi, baba saheb ambedkar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is King Kohli better than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar? Asks India

Last year, Kohli became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in 50-over internationals -- beating Tendulkar's record.(Photo: PTI)
 

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

While AI can be used for the good, a simple error or manipulation by the AI algorithm can ruin someone’s life.
 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Need time to think over it’: Naveen Patnaik on joining 'mahagathbandhan'

Asked about his party's stand on joining the 'mahagathbandhan', Naveen Patnaik said, 'We will take some time and think about it.' (Photo: File | PTI)

10 per cent quota with eye on 10 crore first-time voters

BJP logo

Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses plan to take on BJP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Apsara Reddy appointed as Congress’ first transgender officebearer

Apsara Reddy was inducted into the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP and AIMC president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Telangana: 2BHK seekers continue to throng collectorates

The public has been visiting the collectorate offices from 7:30 am, as-suming that their applications will be accepted and the 2BHK houses will be sanctioned on a first come-first serve basis. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham