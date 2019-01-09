search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nagpur man approaches cops to find his stolen heart

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 8:34 am IST
The man wanted to file a complaint stating that a girl has 'stolen' his heart and the policemen should get it back.
Police personnel often get complaints about stolen goods, but this bizarre case put the police station in-charge in a fix and he contacted his superiors for advice in dealing with the matter. (Representational Image)
 Police personnel often get complaints about stolen goods, but this bizarre case put the police station in-charge in a fix and he contacted his superiors for advice in dealing with the matter. (Representational Image)

Nagpur: Policemen in Nagpur found themselves in a strange situation when a young man approached them with a complaint to find his "stolen" heart.

The man wanted to file a complaint stating that a girl has "stolen" his heart and the policemen should get it back.

 

Police personnel often get complaints about stolen goods, but this bizarre case put the police station in-charge in a fix and he contacted his superiors for advice in dealing with the matter.

The incident took place recently in one of the police stations in Nagpur, a senior official said.

Superiors of the officer that the man spoke to informally discussed the issue and came to the conclusion that there is no section under Indian laws that deals with such a complaint.

Finally, the policemen told the man they don't have a solution to his problem and turned him away.

This unusual incident was shared by Nagpur Police Commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay last week during a programme where the police department returned stolen articles worth Rs 82 lakh to their respective owners.

Interacting with the media, Upadhyay, in a lighter vein, said, "We can return stolen articles, but sometimes we also get such complaints which even we cannot solve."

...
Tags: stolen heart, nagpur police
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is King Kohli better than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar? Asks India

Last year, Kohli became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in 50-over internationals -- beating Tendulkar's record.(Photo: PTI)
 

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

While AI can be used for the good, a simple error or manipulation by the AI algorithm can ruin someone’s life.
 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘In possession of bungalows for lifetime?’: HC to Nitish govt over house allotment

The issue came during the hearing on Monday when the authorities apprised the court about the Building Construction department’s affidavit that talks about the provisions of allotment to former CMs for lifetime. (Photo: File)

BJP offered 'Rs 100 crore' to Cong MLA in MP to topple Kamal govt: Digvijaya Singh

'The BJP leaders told Kushwaha to come with them as a chartered plane was ready. But he refused to go with them,' Singh said. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Transgender community meets to discuss hardships

Over a hundred members from the transgender community across the city gathered in Perumbakkam to discuss their struggles and ways to overcome them, in their vibrant, extravagant, ‘never-say-die’ spirit that they are recognised for. (Representational image)

Prepare plans on giving basic amenities for Thoraipakkam residents: Madras HC

Madras High Court

Most of new ‘poor’ fall under 20 per cent income-tax slab

The 20 per cent income-tax bracket exists for those earning from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per annum. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham