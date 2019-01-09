search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala nun gets notice for buying car, protesting against rape-accused bishop

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
The congregation accused the nun of leading a life, which was against the 'principles of religious life' and rule of congregation.
The congregation termed as 'grave violations' a Nun buying a car, taking loan for it and publishing a book spending money without permission and knowledge of her superiors. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
 The congregation termed as 'grave violations' a Nun buying a car, taking loan for it and publishing a book spending money without permission and knowledge of her superiors. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Kochi: A nun, who published poems, bought a car and took part in a protest against former bishop of Jalandhar diocese in connection with a rape case, has been issued notice by her congregation based in Aluva near Kochi, for leading a life "against principles of religious life".

In its notice, Franciscan Clarist Congregation accused Sister Lucy Kalapura belonging to its St Mary's province, Mananthavady, of leading a life, which was against the "principles of religious life" and the rule of congregation.

 

The nun was asked to offer explanation to Superior General sister Ann Joseph at Generalate of the Congregation at 11 am Wednesday.

Asked whether Sister Lucy could reach the congregation at 11 am, a Nun who attended the phone of the congregation office said she would have faced problems to commute from Wayanad as the vehicles were off the road on account of the nation-wide strike called by trade unions.

The congregation termed as "grave violations" a Nun taking licence, buying a car, taking a loan for it and publishing a book spending money without permission and knowledge of her superiors.

The provincial superior had denied permission to Sister Lucy to publish her collection of poems.

She, however, published her book "Snehamazhayil" without seeking permission from her superiors.

The congregation also called as "grave scandal" the Nun participating in discussions in TV news channels and writing articles for non-Christian newspapers "making false accusations against Catholic leadership and belittling it."

The sister had invited the wrath of the Church leadership by participating in a street protest in Kochi by five nuns belonging to the Catholic religious order Missionaries of Jesus demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun.

The nun could not be reached for her comments.

...
Tags: kerala nun, franciscan clarist congregation, bishop franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Hope PM Modi learns love, affection from Taj Mahal during Agra visit’: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav also said he hoped that PM Modi will remember the pain of farmers growing potato and sugarcane and wheat in nearby areas. (Photo: File | PTI)

Budget session from Jan 31 to Feb 13, interim budget on Feb 1

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting, sources said. (Photo: File)

BJD not to be part of Mahagathbandhan, says Naveen Patnaik

'I want to clarify that as far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the Biju Janata Dal is not a part of it,' Patnaik told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting here. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

No Salman, ‘poor Modiji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi': Omar Abdullah’s jibe at PM

'Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi,' Omar Abdullah said.. (Photo: Twitter | @vivekoberoi)

Rape case against Alok Nath lodged on basis of Vinta Nanda's false report: Court

On October 8 last year, the screenwriter shared her experience on social media when MeToo movement was at its peak, without naming Nath. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham