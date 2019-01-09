Kerala HC seeks info on women who entered Sabarimala temple

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday asked whether Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga, the two women below the age of 50 who created history by entering Sabarimala temple on January 2, were devotees or not. The court also sought to know whether the two were having any specific agenda.

Observing that that Sabarimala is not place for the government, police or other organisations to exhibit their strength, the court said it is a place for the devotees. It asked the state government to submit an affidavit on the circumstance of the two women entering the temple. The court gave the directive based on the report of the Sabarimala special commissioner submitted the other day giving the circumstances of the two worshipping at the temple.

The report has reportedly disapproved of the practice of allowing women to trek to the temple with police protection.

Earlier, in reply to the court, the advocate-general appearing on behalf of the government, had confirmed that Bindu and Kanakadurga were devotees.

The court was not satisfied with the explanation provided by the government counsel on the members of Manithi from Tamil Nadu being brought to Pampa from Nilakkal. It asked the government to submit an affidavit on the matter.