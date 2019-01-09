search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

IAS officer Shah Faesal resigns to protest ‘unabated killings’ in Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 9, 2019, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 5:02 pm IST
As soon as news of his resignation spread on social media, NC leader Omar Abdullah welcomed Faesal to the political fold.
Shah Faesal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was the first Kashmiri to top the civil services examination. (Photo: Facebook | Shah Faesal)
 Shah Faesal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was the first Kashmiri to top the civil services examination. (Photo: Facebook | Shah Faesal)

Srinagar: Shah Faesal, the IAS topper from Kashmir who inspired many young Kashmiris to join the civil services, announced his resignation from the services to "protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir”. Faesal is likely to join electoral politics.

In a Facebook post, 35-year-old Faesal also attributed his resignation to “lack of any sincere reach-out” from the Centre, marginalization of Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces and “growing culture of intolerance and hate” in the name of “hypernationalism”.

 

Faesal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was the first Kashmiri to top the civil services examination. He was allotted the Jammu Kashmir cadre and served in various capacities, including Director Education and Deputy Commissioner.

He said that he would be addressing media Friday to announce his future plans.

As soon as the news of his resignation spread on social media, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed Faesal to the political fold. "The bureaucracy's loss is politics' gain. Welcome to the fold @shahfaesal," Omar tweeted.

Reacting to social media posts which claimed that Faesal will join the NC in the coming days, Omar said he only welcomed the IAS officer to politics.

"Actually I welcomed him to the fold of politicians. His future political plans are his to announce," the former chief minister said.

Faesal's resignation has come six months after the Jammu and Kashmir government initiated disciplinary action against him for a tweet on frequent rapes which was seen by the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training as his failure to maintain absolute honesty and integrity in the discharge of duties.

"Population+patriarchy +illiteracy +alcohol +porn+ technology+anarchy = rapistan," Faesal had tweeted, drawing the ire of the DoPT.

The outspoken officer had courted another controversy when he compared Article 35-A of the Constitution to a marriage deed between India and Jammu and Kashmir, saying if the constitutional provision granting special status to the state was scrapped, the marriage will be annulled.

"I would compare Article 35A to a marriage-deed/nikahnama. You repeal it and the relationship is over. Nothing will remain to be discussed afterwards," he had tweeted.

He had said the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India took place before the Constitution had come into force.

The IAS officer, however, said continuing the special constitutional provisions with respect to the state did not pose any threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

"Let's not confuse the issue. Sovereignty and integrity of India can't be challenged. Not at all. But the Constitution has kept some special provisions for J&K state. It's a unique arrangement. It isn't a threat to India's integrity at all," he had said.

According to the rules, the resignation of Faesal will be forwarded by the state chief secretary along with vigilance status of the officer. The resignation will be considered by the Department of Personnel and Training.

...
Tags: shah faesal, shah faesal resigns, kashmir killings
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala nun gets notice for buying car, protesting against rape-accused bishop

The congregation termed as 'grave violations' a Nun buying a car, taking loan for it and publishing a book spending money without permission and knowledge of her superiors. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

‘Hope PM Modi learns love, affection from Taj Mahal during Agra visit’: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav also said he hoped that PM Modi will remember the pain of farmers growing potato and sugarcane and wheat in nearby areas. (Photo: File | PTI)

Budget session from Jan 31 to Feb 13, interim budget on Feb 1

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting, sources said. (Photo: File)

BJD not to be part of Mahagathbandhan, says Naveen Patnaik

'I want to clarify that as far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the Biju Janata Dal is not a part of it,' Patnaik told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting here. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

No Salman, ‘poor Modiji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi': Omar Abdullah’s jibe at PM

'Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi,' Omar Abdullah said.. (Photo: Twitter | @vivekoberoi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham