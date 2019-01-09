search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Hope PM Modi learns love, affection from Taj Mahal during Agra visit’: Akhilesh

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
PM Modi is scheduled to visit Agra during which he will launch several projects worth Rs 2,980 crore and address public meeting.
Akhilesh Yadav also said he hoped that PM Modi will remember the pain of farmers growing potato and sugarcane and wheat in nearby areas. (Photo: File | PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would learn a lesson of affection and love from Taj Mahal during his visit to Agra.

Yadav tweeted hours before the Prime Minister's visit to the city during which he will launch several projects worth Rs 2,980 crore and address a public meeting.

 

"Hope the PM will return from Taj Mahal after learning a lesson of affection and love from it," he tweeted.

Yadav also said he hoped that PM Modi will remember the pain of farmers growing potato and sugarcane and wheat in nearby areas.

"UP was never so far from Delhi that the country's head did not have news about the plight of farmers and traders," he said.

