search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress hails quota, but calls it a political stunt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 1:16 am IST
APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy asked why the proposal had not been put up all these years. 
Congress
 Congress

Hyderabad: Reservations for the economically backward class mooted by the Centre was welcomed by the Telangana state and AP Congress units, though they described the decision as a political stunt ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy asked why the proposal had not been put up all these years. 

 

“The Central government has cheated people and to divert attention, they have come up with reservations to the dominant castes. Though the decision taken by the Centre is dishonest, we welcome it, as it will help the poor in the dominant castes. We demand implementation of reservations to SCs and STs according to the Census.”

He said, “According to the 2011 Census, there are about 18.46 per cent SCs and 10.97 per cent of ST population. But the reservations are 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively. Reservations for BCs should also be increased as per their population.” 

TPCC leader Mallu Ravi said, “The Congress will support the BJP in EBC reservations. We welcome the decision of the Centre that will help the poor in the dominant castes.” 

...
Tags: economically backward classes, economically backward class reservation, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is King Kohli better than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar? Asks India

Last year, Kohli became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in 50-over internationals -- beating Tendulkar's record.(Photo: PTI)
 

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

While AI can be used for the good, a simple error or manipulation by the AI algorithm can ruin someone’s life.
 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Need time to think over it’: Naveen Patnaik on joining 'mahagathbandhan'

Asked about his party's stand on joining the 'mahagathbandhan', Naveen Patnaik said, 'We will take some time and think about it.' (Photo: File | PTI)

10 per cent quota with eye on 10 crore first-time voters

BJP logo

Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses plan to take on BJP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

2BHK housing scheme: Don’t believe online rumours

MeeSeva centre logo (Photo: DC archives)

Apsara Reddy appointed as Congress’ first transgender officebearer

Apsara Reddy was inducted into the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP and AIMC president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham