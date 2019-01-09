Congress hails quota, but calls it a political stunt

Hyderabad: Reservations for the economically backward class mooted by the Centre was welcomed by the Telangana state and AP Congress units, though they described the decision as a political stunt ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy asked why the proposal had not been put up all these years.

“The Central government has cheated people and to divert attention, they have come up with reservations to the dominant castes. Though the decision taken by the Centre is dishonest, we welcome it, as it will help the poor in the dominant castes. We demand implementation of reservations to SCs and STs according to the Census.”

He said, “According to the 2011 Census, there are about 18.46 per cent SCs and 10.97 per cent of ST population. But the reservations are 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively. Reservations for BCs should also be increased as per their population.”

TPCC leader Mallu Ravi said, “The Congress will support the BJP in EBC reservations. We welcome the decision of the Centre that will help the poor in the dominant castes.”