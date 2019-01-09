search on deccanchronicle.com
CJI Gogoi drops out of selection panel meeting on CBI chief Alok Verma

Published Jan 9, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
The Chief Justice has nominated Justice AK Sikri for the meeting of the panel which is headed by PM Modi.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has dropped out of the high-powered selection panel because he was in the Supreme Court bench that reinstated him as CBI chief on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has dropped out of the high-powered selection panel that has to decide within one week on the future of Alok Verma, because he was in the Supreme Court bench that reinstated him as CBI chief on Tuesday.

The Chief Justice has nominated Justice AK Sikri for the meeting of the panel which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

PM Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice Sikri are also expected to decide on the next CBI chief to succeed Alok Verma, who retires on January 31.

...
