CBI chief Alok Verma resumes office after 77 days of forced leave

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 9, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 11:16 am IST
While reinstating him, the top court said that Verma cannot take any major policy decision for now.
Verma was reinstated by the Supreme Court which scrapped a government order of divesting him of his powers and sending him on forced leave. (Photo: File)
 Verma was reinstated by the Supreme Court which scrapped a government order of divesting him of his powers and sending him on forced leave. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: CBI chief Alok Verma on Wednesday returned to his office in Delhi for the first time after 77 days of forced leave.

Verma was reinstated by the Supreme Court which scrapped a government order of divesting him of his powers and sending him on forced leave.

 

While reinstating him, the top court said that Verma cannot take any major policy decision till the selection committee met and decided on his continuation.

The Selection committee has been given one week’s time to meet and discuss the issue.

Alok Verma’s tenure as CBI director ends on January 31.

...
Tags: supreme court, cbi, alok verma, cbi chief
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




