BJP’s vote bank may get a boost

Hyderabad: Kammas, Reddys, Kapus, Vysyas, Velamas and Brahmins in the two Telugu states stand to gain from the Centre’s proposed 10 per cent quota in education and employment for Economically Backward Classes. There are economically poor people in all these communities, of them Brahmins and Vysyas being traditional BJP voters.

BJP leaders are of the view that the decision to provide 10 per cent quota to poor people among the upper castes will help consolidate their vote bank in Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh. People of these communities are often unable to go for higher studies becau-se of financial problems.

The Kapu community is likely to benefit the most, with a population of 4,93,86,799 (15.2 per cent) in Andhra Pradesh and 3,51,93,978 (15 per cent) in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, the Kapu community is demanding 10 per cent quota in education and jobs.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly had passed a bill to include the Kapus in the Backward Classes category, but the central government did not take any decision on this.

Reacting to the EBC quota proposed by the Centre, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded 10 per cent quota for the Kapus. Speaking at Kurnool on Tuesday, Mr Naidu said that his party would support the EBC quota if the Centre provides 10 per cent quota to the Kapus.

The proposed 10 per cent EBC quota will help the poor among Kapus, but not the entire community. If the Centre accepts 10 per cent quota for Kapus in Andhra Pradesh, it will not help Kapus in Telangana.

The Reddy community’s population in both Telugu states is almost equal at 6.5 per cent. The Brahmin population is higher in Telangana at 8 per cent, over AP’s 3.8 per cent. The population of the remaining communities is almost the same in both Telugu states.