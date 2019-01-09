search on deccanchronicle.com
BJD not to be part of Mahagathbandhan, says Naveen Patnaik

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2019, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 2:12 pm IST
Patnaik said as part of his party's policy, the BJD will continue to maintain equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.
'I want to clarify that as far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the Biju Janata Dal is not a part of it,' Patnaik told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting here. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'I want to clarify that as far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the Biju Janata Dal is not a part of it,' Patnaik told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting here. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday made it clear that his BJD will not be a part of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

Patnaik said as part of his party's policy, the BJD will continue to maintain equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress. "We will continue with our policy of equidistance from the BJP and the Congress," he said.

 

"I want to clarify that as far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the Biju Janata Dal is not a part of it," Patnaik told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting here.

...
