TN: Transport strike enters its sixth day, commuters continue to face brunt

Chennai: Hundreds of commuters are struggling to reach places in Tamil Nadu as the indefinite strike called by transport unions, demanding a pay hike among other things, entered the sixth day on Tuesday.

“We have been forced to go on a strike as we are underpaid. To end our strike, this government should talk with us and fulfil our demands,” said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Union Transport employee Sudarshan.

Though the transport department has roped in temporary drivers to resume services in the state, the fleet of buses was still not running at its maximum capacity.

“We hear that many accidents are happening because of un-trained drivers. It is because of this government only,” said Venkatesan, a City General body member.

Earlier on Sunday, DMK working president MK Stalin urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy to initiate talks with transport employees and take suitable actions to end the ongoing strike in the state.

On its third day, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar had appealed to bus employees to return to work.

The strike, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Vijayabaskar, was declared on Thursday.

Transport workers have been demanding for a pay revision to Rs 30,000; however, the authorities have only agreed to pay them Rs 24,400 per month.