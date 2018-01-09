Telangana prisons make it bearable for jailbirds

HYDERABAD: The total number of deaths in Telangana state prisons has shown a decline in the past year. About 17 prisoners died in the jails in 2017 as against 24 in the previous year.

“Certain measures like prohibition of smoking in prisons, physical fitness initiatives like PT, parade and yoga helped us bring down the deaths,” said director general of prisons V.K. Singh.

This apart, the prisons department organises regular health checks and provides quality food to prisoners. Health screening is done every month by a team of doctors who advise the inmates on the do’s and don’ts on health issues. Wherever necessary, they are taken to or admitted in hospitals, said Mr Singh.

Talking about the achievements of the prisons department in previous years, Mr Singh said that in last four years about 1.10 lakh prisoners were provided basic education. “All those who were in prison for at least a month have acquired reading skills and are now capable of writing their own name,” he said.

The department earned about `12.85 crore last year from units in the prisons and fuel stations run across the state. “More fuel stations will be opened soon,” he said.

The prison department also has a complaint cell where family members of prisoners can register their grievance. “Suitable action is initiated against any official or staff member if the complaint is found genuine. In 2017, a total of 12 complaints were received and action was initiated in all cases, except four which turned out false.

A third-party call centre has been opened to obtain feedback of the behaviour and work at the prisons, he said.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) has sought more information about the practices employed in state prisons.

Rounded-up beggars free to leave

Director General of Prisons V.K. Singh on Monday said that the prisons department was not detaining “Gangireddulu”. “We do not treat Gangireddulu as beggars. They are part of the local culture and come out during Sankranti season. We do not detain them nor have we brought anyone in the past to the ‘ashram’ in the prison,” he said.

So far, 1,235 male and 553 female beggars have been picked up by the prisons department with the help of NGOs. “Those who want to stay at the ashram are being accommodated. Some who are unwilling are being handed over to their family,” he said. A separate room will be set aside in all prisons for “special mulaqats”, he said.