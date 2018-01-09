search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mevani says 'unfortunate' as police denies rally, water cannons deployed

PTI/ANI
Published Jan 9, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 1:06 pm IST
Delhi Joint CP said they have asked organisers to hold protest at alternate sites instead of Parliament Street.
A large section of students from universities and colleges in Delhi, women's groups, teachers' associations and activists associated with Jignesh Mevani from across the country are expected to attend the rally. (Photo: ANI)
  A large section of students from universities and colleges in Delhi, women's groups, teachers' associations and activists associated with Jignesh Mevani from across the country are expected to attend the rally. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Around 2,000 security personnel, including the paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the national capital in view of the 'Yuva Hunkaar' rally
spearheaded by Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

The Vadgam MLA who was expected to hold the rally at 12 noon on Tuesday at Parliament Street even as the Delhi Police maintained that no permission had been granted for the same.

 

"Unfortunate. We were just going to demonstrate democratically and peacefully, the government is targeting us, an elected representative is not being allowed to speak: Jignesh Mewani on being denied permission for Yuva Hunkar rally in Delhi

A senior officer from New Delhi district told PTI that additional forces from other districts of the city have been called in.

The Parliament Street has been fortified and water cannon vehicles have been deployed, he said.

Unhindered, the organisers are making all arrangements for the rally.

"Nobody has been given a permission. Since there is an NGT order that no protest can be staged at Jantar Mantar, we have asked organisers to hold the protest at alternate sites like Ramlila Maidan," Joint CP of New Delhi Ajay Chaudhary said. 

On Monday, the city police had said that no permission was given to organise the protest in the city, citing orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Swaraj India leader Prashant Bhushan, however, said in a tweet, "Please don't mislead people @DCPNewDelhi. NGT orders are for Jantar Mantar, not Parliament St. SC has always held right to peaceful protest meetings is a fundamental right. Any attempt by police to stop the #YuvaRally tomorrow will be
undemocratic & violation of fundamental rights".

The NGT on October 5, 2017 had ordered officials to "immediately stop all activities of dharna, protest, agitations, assembling of people, public speeches and using of loudspeakers among others at the Jantar Mantar Road."

One of the organisers and former JNU Students' Union president Mohit Kumar Pandey said, "There has been a lot of attempts to stop this event and even some media houses are spreading wrong information that the permission for the rally has been denied."

Ever since the rally was announced on January 2, "a lot of money has been spent on posters calling Mevani a deshdrohi (traitor) and urban naxal," Pandey said, adding the event will be held as per schedule.

Mevani could not be reached for his comments.

In a statement, the organisers have urged the prospective participants to "assemble on the Parliament Street at 12 pm on tomorrow (Tuesday)".

The rally seeks to raise the demand for the release of Dalit outfit Bhim Army's founder Chandrashekhar Azad and emphasis on issues like educational rights, employment, livelihood and gender justice.

A large section of students from universities and colleges in Delhi, women's groups, teachers' associations and activists associated with Mevani from across the country are expected to attend the rally.

Azad, 30, was arrested in June last year from Himachal Pradesh as he was the main accused in the Thakur-Dalit clash in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

Tags: jignesh mevani, yuva hunkar rally, bhim army outfit, national green tribunal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016.
 

Reliving ‘90s: Aamir joins Ajay, Madhuri, Anil as they kick off Total Dhamaal shoot

Aamir Khan giving the Mahurat clap for 'Total Dhamaal' in Mumbai on Monday.
 

CES 2018: Nissan wants you to involve your brain while driving, literally!

The automaker is using specific hardware as well as complex algorithms to detect neurological signals from the human brain, which in turn sends it to the vehicle.
 

Here are 9 ways to sleep better

Expert lists nine ways you can improve the quality of your sleep. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle’s father will walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)
 

Pregnant woman became addicted to eating chalk as she ate ten sticks a day

She ordered chalk online and started eating two sticks a day (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Here's how Lalu Yadav's closest aides found way to jail before his arrival

Earlier in 2013, when Lalu Prasad Yadav had gone to jail for another fodder-scam case, Madan Yadav had used the same trick to get to prison before him. (Photo: AP)

We are transforming, focus on India is changing across world: Modi

The Prime Minister said that the hopes and aspirations of people of India are at the highest level at this time and today the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) look at India in a positive way. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Female Jet Airways crew held for smuggling Rs 3.21 cr to be produced in Delhi court

Jet Airways female crew member arrested for carrying US Dollars worth over 3 crores

Not FIR but awards for journalists exposing Aadhaar breach: Edward Snowden

Snowden had spoken on the same issue earlier this month, saying, 'It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse.' (Photo: File | AP)

K'taka: Woman pushed to suicide by moral policing, BJP Yuva head arrested

The right-wingers told the girl's parents that their daughter's friendship with the Muslim man was a case of 'love jihad,' and threatened her to sever ties with her Muslim friend. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham