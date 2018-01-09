Hyd boy gets hit by sword, bleeds to death after being 'denied treatment'

The boy, identified as Syed Hameed, a class 10 student, suffered deep cuts after he was hit by a sword. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old teen bled to death after he was accidentally slashed by a sword during a stunt by his friends at an engagement ceremony in Shaikpet area of Hyderabad on Friday night.

The boy, identified as Syed Hameed, a class 10 student, suffered deep cuts after he was hit by a sword.

The situation worsened after Hameed's family rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was allegedly refused treatment. He was then taken to a second hospital which also refused to treat him, a report in NDTV said.

Sources told NDTV that the doctors refused to treat him as they claimed they were not properly equipped to handle such deep arterial wounds. By the time he was taken to a third hospital, the boy died.

His family said that he had lost a lot of blood as he had a 2-3 centimetre deep cut on his neck.

A 20-year-old youth named Mohammad Junaid was performing sword stunts organised by the groom family. Wielding two swords, he was dancing and doing somersaults. The youth lost his balance and fell on a group of people gathered around. Although he was asked to stop the stunts after that, his friends went on to encourage him.

Sayeed’s mother alleged that the baraatis forced the children to go the baraat.

“The person who was doing the stunts tried to attack my elder son, but others stopped him, but minutes later he injured our younger son, killing him,” she said.

Junaid was taken into custody and a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was filed against him at the Raidurgam police station. The police have maintained that the incident was purely accidental.