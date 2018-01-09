Female Jet Airways crew held for smuggling Rs 3.21 cr to be produced in Delhi court

New Delhi: Jet Airways' female crew member, who was arrested for carrying US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore from Hong Kong, will be produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court. She was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday.

According to an official statement, a female flight attendant of Jet Airways has been arrested by the DRI for allegedly trying to smuggle USD 4,80,200 out of the country.

The accused was intercepted by DRI officials when she was on a flight to Hong Kong on Monday, it said.

The DRI officials found USD 4,80,200 (approximately Rs 3.21 crore) wrapped in foil in her possession, the statement further said.

On investigation, it was found that she was working with an agent named Amit Malhotra, a resident of Vivek Vihar area of Delhi, a senior DRI official said.

He added that Amit Malhotra was following a modus operandi of using crew members for smuggling of forex.

"Malhotra would collect money from some bullion dealers in Delhi and send it via some air hostess to select foreign destinations. The money was being used for purchasing gold abroad. The gold would then be sent to India illegally," the official said.

Malhotra had befriended the Jet airways crew six months ago during a flight to India, he said.

The DRI suspected the role of some other crew members of Jet Airways in smuggling out forex, the official further added.

"Malhotra has been illegally smuggling forex for the past over one year. There are some other crew members involved in the case. We are also trying to find out the details of bullion dealers involved in this syndicate," he said.