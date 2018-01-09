search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader moves Supreme Court on cockfight ban

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2018, 2:22 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 2:45 am IST
He sought directions from the Apex Court against the seizure of roosters.
Mr Raju contended that as long as there was no violation of law, the court cannot intervene with traditions.
 Mr Raju contended that as long as there was no violation of law, the court cannot intervene with traditions.

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Hyderabad High Court directing the Andhra Pradesh government not to allow cockfights during Sankranti and seize the roosters.

Mr Raju contended that as long as there was no violation of law, the court cannot intervene with traditions. He said cockfights were a part of the tradition of the coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh, and the High Court order for seizure of roosters was in violation of Article 13 of the Constitution.

 

Mr. Raju said roosters were reared by a few farmers as part of tradition; following the High Court order, the police was seizing roosters from every household which was against the rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

He said that the Supreme Court in its order last year on his petition had said that the police and other officials need not seize roosters but they could seize instruments like katti (knife) which are used in cockfights.

He sought directions from the Apex Court against the seizure of roosters.

Tags: andhra pradesh government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how schools can help tackle childhood obesity

Health campaigner reveals tips children can do at school to tackle the obesity crisis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Increased risk of death for women after a heart attack: Study

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Paranormal investigator claims he spoke to comedy legend Stan Laurel's ghost

Stan Laurel. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

400-year-old Welsh bible that survived French invasion to go on display

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sushant most overrated actor, Sooraj needs acting classes over gym, says Radhika

Before Radhika Apte's comment, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sooraj Pancholi reportedly had a tiff with each other, before they denied the news.
 

Faf du Plessis' wicket off Jasprit Bumrah, hey Sreesanth, are you watching this?

Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery and Faf du Plessis’ reaction following the wicket during the second innings of the ongoing South Africa versus India Test in Cape Town would perhaps be a reminder how Sreesanth bounced out Jacques Kallis in Durban in 2010. (Photo: AFP / AP / Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Now, apps that enable illegal access to Wi-Fi

Certain apps enable hacking the Wi-Fi password of any network. (Representational Image)

Donations for PM’s pet ‘swachh drive’ a trickle

Swachh Bharat Kosh (Representational image)

Are ‘Pakadwa’ marriages legal: Asaduddin Owaisi

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said 3,000 'pakadwa' (forceful) marriages took place at gunpoint in one year in Bihar.

Hyderabad: Norms lower for disabled teacher hopefuls

Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad was dealing with a petition by Ms D. Vijaya Lakshmi and 29 aspirants for the post of Special Grade Teacher (SGT).

Hyderabad: Builders-GHMC lock horns over 2BHK cost

Steel prices were hovering around Rs 30,000 per tonne in 2015 when the agreement for the 2BHK housing project was inked. The prices rose to Rs 47,000 per tonne in 2017 and is expected to reach Rs 50,000 per tonne in a week’s time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham