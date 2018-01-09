Andhra Pradesh BJP leader moves Supreme Court on cockfight ban

Mr Raju contended that as long as there was no violation of law, the court cannot intervene with traditions.

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Hyderabad High Court directing the Andhra Pradesh government not to allow cockfights during Sankranti and seize the roosters.

Mr Raju contended that as long as there was no violation of law, the court cannot intervene with traditions. He said cockfights were a part of the tradition of the coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh, and the High Court order for seizure of roosters was in violation of Article 13 of the Constitution.

Mr. Raju said roosters were reared by a few farmers as part of tradition; following the High Court order, the police was seizing roosters from every household which was against the rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

He said that the Supreme Court in its order last year on his petition had said that the police and other officials need not seize roosters but they could seize instruments like katti (knife) which are used in cockfights.

He sought directions from the Apex Court against the seizure of roosters.