Latest: 682 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2020, 11:55 am IST
GHMC accounted for the most number of cases with 119, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (64) and Rangareddy (47)
 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 682 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the overall tally to over 2.74 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,477.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 119, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 64 and Rangareddy 47, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 7.

 

As many as 7,696 patients are under treatment and 55,645 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 58.68 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.57 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.65 per cent, while it was 94.6 per cent in the country.

...
