Shiv Sena likely to retain Home

Mumbai: With less than 10 days left for the commencement of the Winter Session of the Assembly, the allocation of portfolios, as well as the expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet, is likely to be carried out on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at the Raj Bhavan.

The Winter Session of the state legislature will begin from December 16 in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, contrary to earlier reports, the home department is likely to go to the Shiv Sena instead of the NCP. According to sources, the Chief Minister has demanded the home department and is willing to part ways with the urban development department, which the Sena had sought earlier. This would be the first time that Shiv Sena will control the home department. The sources further said that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who had rebelled and joined hands with the BJP to form a short-lived government in Maharashtra, will also be inducted into the Cabinet.

The dispute between the NCP and the Congress on important portfolios has resulted in the delay in its allocation, said a Sena insider.