Nation Current Affairs 08 Dec 2019 No country for young ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No country for young women

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 1:46 am IST
n K’taka HM red-flags construction sites, roads near IT corridors as most dangerous for women in B’luru.
A Samajwadi Party activist is being held by a policeman as he protests against the Unnao rape during a demonstration at Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow on Saturday (Photo: AFP)
 A Samajwadi Party activist is being held by a policeman as he protests against the Unnao rape during a demonstration at Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow on Saturday (Photo: AFP)

Bengaluru: In a sign that the B.S. Yediyurappa government was waking up to the perils of the horrific rape incidents in Hyderabad and Unnao being replicated in the tech capital, where more women work at night than most cities, home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday red-flagged two sectors where women and girls are at highest risk, and promised to make the city safer for them.    

Going by cases reported from various places, Mr Bommai told the media: "attempt to rape and rapes were reported in the environment of tech companies and from construction sites where labourers work. Therefore, we have to tackle both."  

 

As part of efforts to make the city women-friendly, the city police would make serious attempts to reduce the duration between the police receiving distress calls from women or girls and promptly reaching the spot to help them.

Mr Bommai, who chaired a meeting with officials from the police and law departments on measures to be taken to protect women, said: "Over 30 lakh women and girls downloaded the Surakasha App so far. The moment they press it, the police will get the alert and will reach the spot. At present the duration between the police receiving the calls and reaching the spot is seven minutes. We want to reduce it further so that we should reach spots within five minutes - and not seven minutes - of receiving calls."

The home minister also said the Centre would release 'Nirbhaya' funds that has been completely under-utilised, and the state government would make every effort to utilise the funds effectively. "We have 270 Hoysala vehicles in the city and another 183 are working across the state. The government is planning to raise it to 500 at least," he added. On POCSO cases involving rape of minor girls, Mr Bommai said the state had set up courts to deal with POCSO in every district but there were delays in taking cases to the logical end. The police also probed the drugs angle in various rape cases. The officers were directed to eliminate drug mafia in the city, the minister added.  

Referring to instances of rowdyism by young boys, Mr Bommai admitted that largely they were below 25 years and uneducated. The police has been directed to take stern action against such youth, he added. Women are at risk in Bengaluru where police night patrolling is thin and practically non-existent and street-lights along major IT corridors in Whitefield, Bommasandra, Indiranagar and Koramangla are deliberately switched off by BESCOM with the connivance of local city MLAs, leaving the city in the hands of drunks and rowdy elements.

...
Tags: b.s. yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Onion is sold at Rs 160 per kg at supermarkets in Mysuru.

Cabbages not king in limp Maddur Vada

Family members of the victim lodged a complaint at the Abhayachandapur Police Station, which registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

74-year-old lures minor, rapes her

The child was later taken to the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Patna: Driver kidnaps, rapes 5-year-old

The kin of the victim blamed alleged police inaction in the matter for the tragic incident.

MP girl ends life after molestation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

74-year-old lures minor, rapes her

Family members of the victim lodged a complaint at the Abhayachandapur Police Station, which registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

MP girl ends life after molestation

The kin of the victim blamed alleged police inaction in the matter for the tragic incident.

Bhopal: Rape accused thrashed in court

The 27-year-old was accused of abducting, raping and then strangulating the girl to death.

Deputy Speaker’s post may go to BJD

During the previous 16th Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA government had nominated M. Thambidurai from the AIADMK for the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha.

Indian Army hands over mine detection dogs to Bangladesh ahead of VIjay Diwas

The dogs have been trained at the Remount Veterinary Centre, Meerut. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham