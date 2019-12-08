Hyderabad: Milan is not critical, but stays in hospital

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Krishna Rao, who drove off the biodiversity flyover on November 23 and killed P.N. Satyaveni, 55, has still not been arrested as he remains in hospital, for complaints of severe pain and for incomplete physiotherapy.

Rao had fractured his collar bone but that was surgically repaired. He had worn a seat belt and airbags saved him. He now needs physiotherapy so that his functional movement will improve. But the therapy induces severe pain for which super-specialist doctors have to drop in from time to time.

His accident happened because he was overspeeding, and he was booked for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.

“Mr Rao is still undergoing treatment in the hospital,” said the investigating officer of the Raidurgam police station. “We are following up on a daily basis. We can arrest him only when he is discharged from the hospital.”

The hospital officially stated that he needs treatment and that it cannot comment further. But sources state he is no longer in critical care or under observation, but in rehabilitation mode. Only therapy is required.

According to sources, senior government officials apart from police have been checking on Rao from time to time. Officials inquired about his medical condition a week ago. They wanted updates in treatment and the future course of treatment.

Rao is the founder and chief executive officer of Empower Labs. He is allegedly close to the government. There are whispers that the arrest is delayed for that reason.