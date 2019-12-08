Hindi will be national language: Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Mumbai: “Hindi will eventually become the national language without any formal imposition,” said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Home minister Amit Shah’s plans calling for Hindi as the common language for India had recently courted controversy. The southern states had categorically rejected the idea, saying it is a plan to impose Hindi over regional languages. However, Koshyari has a different take on this.

“There are no plans to impose Hindi. But, it’s only a matter of time before Hindi becomes the national language in the natural course even without its imposition. The language is penetrating all spheres of society. Even the southern states are getting familiar with the language,” he said.

The reach of Hindi is far greater. Even in surrounding countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, Hindi is widely spoken, said Koshyari.

The soft-spoken politician from Uttarakhand was surrounded in controversy after he administered the oath to Devendra Fadnavis as a Chief Minister on December 23. He, however, won many hearts, including that of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, by giving a speech in Marathi in the State Legislature.