ED gets honey-trap case files

Bhopal: In a new twist to the infamous honey-trapping and blackmailing scandal that rocked Madhya Pradesh, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday initiated a move to book victims of the scam under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012.

“The ED has earlier sought files relating to financial transactions by victims of honey-trap to find out if there was violation of PMLA Act by them. We handed over the relevant files to them on Saturday”, sources in Special Task Force (STF), constituted by MP government to investigate the matter, told this newspaper.

The victims of the honey-trap have a reason to worry over the fresh development in the case since they face the prospect of attracting provisions of PMLA, a senior police officer involved in the probe into the scandal indicated.

Earlier, the victims were under the impression that they may not be brought to book for having physical relations with the alleged members of the honey-trap gang since it had happened with mutual consents.