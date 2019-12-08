Nation Current Affairs 08 Dec 2019 Disha case: NHRC lau ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Disha case: NHRC launches probe, visits sites

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Dec 8, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 1:10 am IST
NHRC visited the spot where Disha was set ablaze and where her killers were gunned down.
National Human Rights Commission
Hyderabad: An investigative committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday and began its inquiry into the killing of the four accused of the rape-murder of Disha on the outskirts of Chattanpally village in Telangana.

The seven-member team was led by Senior Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini and included a forensic expert.

 

After the death of Mohammed alias Areef, J. Shiva, J. Naveen, and C. Chennakeshavulu, in an alleged exchange of fire with the Cyberabad police party on Friday, their bodies were shifted to the Mahbubnagar government hospital mortuary and a post-mortem was conducted by forensic doctors from Gandhi Hospital.

The NHRC took suo motu cognizance of the incident and issued notices to the Telangana police. It decided to visit the mortuary and inspect the crime scenes where Disha was killed, set ablaze and the alleged encounter took place.

The committee first visited the Mahbubnagar government hospital mortuary.Over four hours the team examined the bodies and studied the bullet injuries. The team interacted with doctors and also scrutinised the autopsy report. Later, Sham-shabad DCP N. Prakash Reddy accompanied the team to the outskirts of Chattanpally village in Shadnagar mandal to examine the crime scenes.

The NHRC members visited the spot where Disha was set ablaze by the accused and then the spot where Mohammed, Shiva, Naveen and Chennakesh-avulu were gunned down.

The committee walked from one crime scene to the other and collected the details.

They also questioned police officials on the sequence of incidents that led to the exchange of fire on Friday morning.

On the team’s instructions, DCP Reddy told the media: “The investigative committee has visited the mortuary at Mahbubnagar and examined the bodies and then inspected the scenes of crime. It would give a report to the NHRC at Delhi.” The committee also visited the crime scene where Disha was raped and murdered by the four accused on November 27 and inquired about details. Later in the night, the committee was expected to visit Care Hospital, where two policemen are being treated after they reportedly suffered injuries.

Tags: national human rights commission
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


