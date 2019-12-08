'Credit goes to CM': Top minister on Hyderabad encounter

Invoking the Delhi gang rape, Yadav said it has been seven years since December 16, 2012 but justice has still not been served. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Dropping a major hint at the alleged involvement of the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in the encounter carried out by the Telanga police on Friday, a senior minister said an encounter like this “wouldn’t have happened without permission from above”.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who holds the Veterinary & Animal Husbandry portfolio, said the “credit goes to the Chief Minister” for the Friday encounter, which killed four men accused of raping and killing a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. He further told the Indian Express that there was “pressure for immediate action” and there was doubt if justice would have been delivered through courts since “Indian judicial process will go on forever”.

When asked if the encounter, carried out in the wee hours of Friday in Hyderabad, could have not been possible without the knowledge of the top brass, he said, “Correct. You know, the reconstruction of crime happened with instruction from above. 100 per cent. Telangana state is very strong in taking immediate action,” said Yadav.

When reiterated with the question that the encounter happened with the CM's permission, he said “Not permission. But when police have to take action, what can we do? Not permission, but pressure for immediate action,” said Yadav, Yadav, who holds the portfolios of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development Corporation and Cinematography, making him the minister in charge of the veterinary facility where the 26-year-old worked.

He expressed happiness over the encounter killing the rape accused. He said, “All over India, people are happy. I feel proud to be part of this Cabinet.”

Invoking the Delhi gang rape, he said it has been seven years since December 16, 2012 but justice has still not been served.

“Nothing has happened. It was an important case for the whole world, for India. So it is a message that there is no law at all. People go to jails, come out and get the opportunity to do crimes again. This is the condition in India. So, in this case, this (the encounter) is a strong message all over India,” Yadav said.

This is the first time when an official has admitted the role of the state government in the encounter, that left people of India divided.

After the November 27 rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian, KCR government was under intense pressure. Questions were raised on CM for attending a wedding in Delhi, at a time when the nation was boiling over a serious crime that had happened in the state.

When asked if this pressure had forced the government's action, he said, “Yes, yes, it was felt from all over India. This incident was a shock to all.” He added, “Telangana police is very strong. And all over India, Hyderabad police is very strong.”

When asked about cognizance asked by the human rights groups, including the National Human Rights Commission, he said, “Such people can say (anything). What about the (victim’s) family? What do they tell them?”

