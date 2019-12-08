Chhattisgarh woman attacked by jilted lover

The arrest came following a complaint in this regard by the victim.

Bhopal: A jilted lover brutally attacked a woman with a sharp weapon in a Chhattisgarh town for filing an FIR against him alleging circulation of her nude pictures on social media by him, leaving her grievously wounded, police said on Saturday.

The 40-year-old victim was battling for life in a local hospital, the investigating officer said.

According to the police, one Indrapal Tonde (40) was arrested in October on charges of taking pictures of the woman when she was taking bath and then circulating them on the social media.

He allegedly had made advances at her earlier. But, the woman had warned him several times in the past not to harass her, police said.

The arrest came following a complaint in this regard by the victim. The accused was later remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a local court.

He, however, was released on bail on Thursday. The accused barged into the house of the victim late on Friday and dragged her outside.

He then attacked her with a sharp weapon repeatedly, leading her to collapse on the road. Later, locals gathered courage and came to the rescue of the woman. They overpowered him and handed over to the police.