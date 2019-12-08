Nation Current Affairs 08 Dec 2019 As cops delay filing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As cops delay filing FIR, TRS goons molest woman, burn her husband

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Sharanappa suffered 45 per cent burns to his body and is undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital.
The vacant plot has a compound wall in which Sharanappa, 40, was a resident watchman, and lived in a small make-shift home with wife, his son and daughter.
 The vacant plot has a compound wall in which Sharanappa, 40, was a resident watchman, and lived in a small make-shift home with wife, his son and daughter.

Hyderabad: Barely a day after a large number of people across hailed the Telangana police, women tied rakhis and distributed sweets, and netizens hailed them for gunning down four accused in the Disha case while recreating the crime scene, comes a disturbing report on the failure of the police to file a case or act against a local Telangana Rasthra Samiti leader and good, S. Madhav Reddy, who first attacked a watchman, sexually molested his wife, and a day later, on learning that the couple had dared to complaint to the police, burnt the man with petrol.

Trouble has been brewing since several individuals, including local TRS leader S. Madhav Reddy, began to make claims on a property — Plots numbered 103 to 106 and 111 to 114 in Shiva Enclave, Old Bowenpally, which was in possession of one Mr Prakash Reddy. The vacant plot has a compound wall in which Sharanappa, 40, was a resident watchman, and lived in a small make-shift home with wife, his son and daughter.

 

On Thursday night, T. Madhav Reddy, S. Madhav Reddy, and a gang of 10 goons came with three JCBs, trespassed into the compound and began demolishing the wall. When Sharanappa intervened, he was beaten up. The two TRS leader namesakes, Madhav Reddy, sexually attacked his wife aged 37, tried to disrobe her and partially unclothed her. When the frightened couple went to the police after the gang completely demolished the compound wall, the police did not respond positively.

They neither registered a case nor did they try to apprehend the culprits, dismissing the charges of the woman from a Back-ward Caste, as trivial.

Subsequently, after several hours, an FIR was lodged but no action was taken the whole of next day. On Friday evening, the police had not only refused to take cognisance of the case seriously, but someone in the police station also informed the two Madhav Reddys of the efforts of the couple to register a case in vain.

On Friday evening, Mr T. Madhav Reddy and Mr S. Madhav Reddy, who have reportedly multiple crimes and cases recorded against them in the Bowenpally P.S. in the past, were  attending a local wedding as VIP political guests and were getting drunk. When the topic came up about how a woman had dared to file a complaint against him, the duo reportedly flew into rage and left the venue of the wedding. After midnight, towards 1 am they went to the plot to teach the couple a lesson.

They took petrol and knocked on their door. The watchman who came out was burnt by the two leaders, and some of their henchmen.

Sharanappa suffered 45 per cent burns to his body and is undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital.

The culprits escaped after setting him afire. Early next morning, a special team of police arrived and this time, they registered an FIR. A delay in registering an FIR in a case as serious as sexual assault on a woman leading to a second attack by the same people, locally powerful and connected to the ruling party, and ending in near burning to death of her husband is hardly the sequel to an instant justice serving Telangana police.

Speaking exclusively to Deccan Chronicle, Bowenpally CI Anjeneyulu said, “There was not much delay in registering FIR. We felt it was a civil case related to property. We have formed a special team and we will try to apprehend the culprits.”

Mr Anjeneyulu also refuted that there has been pressure on the police to not act from a senior TRS leader connected to the two local TRS leaders.

“I don’t even know if they are leaders… maybe just ruling party sympathisers. In any case, I was recently transferred here a few months ago and do not know much about their background. But we will take action,” the cop said.

...
Tags: s. madhav reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Onion is sold at Rs 160 per kg at supermarkets in Mysuru.

Cabbages not king in limp Maddur Vada

A Samajwadi Party activist is being held by a policeman as he protests against the Unnao rape during a demonstration at Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow on Saturday (Photo: AFP)

No country for young women

Family members of the victim lodged a complaint at the Abhayachandapur Police Station, which registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

74-year-old lures minor, rapes her

The child was later taken to the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Patna: Driver kidnaps, rapes 5-year-old



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Deputy Speaker’s post may go to BJD

During the previous 16th Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA government had nominated M. Thambidurai from the AIADMK for the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha.

Indian Army hands over mine detection dogs to Bangladesh ahead of VIjay Diwas

The dogs have been trained at the Remount Veterinary Centre, Meerut. (Photo: File)

Transgenders appeal to President to not give nod to bill

Terming the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill which was passed in the Rajya Sabha as regressive, a group of transgender activists Saturday appealed to the President not to give nod to the bill. (Photo: File)

UP: Week on, police yet to arrest accused who shot dancer in face

Hina was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger. (Photo: File)

NRI businessman detained in Jammu and Kashmir released for 3 months

Former head of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce Mubeen Shah, who was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in the aftermath of the August 5 developments in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham