'All demands of Unnao rape victim's family accepted': Lucknow Commissioner

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh administration on Sunday said that all the demands of Unnao rape victim's family have been accepted.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said that they held talks with the victim's family and assured them of all possible help and assistance.

"Whatever their demands -- that case should be put to trial in fast track court so that culprits are given strictest punishment on time...apart from that, the family of the deceased victim is poor, and their resources are very limited. We would provide them facilities which can be sanctioned by the government," Meshram said while speaking to reporters here.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the Unnao rape victim are being taken for the last rites by the family today.

The officer also informed that arrangement for the 24-hours security for the sister of the victim and as demanded by the victim's brother, a license will be provided to him as per arms act.

"The sister (of the deceased) had raised questions about her security since she believes she has a lot of evidence...so we said we will make arrangements for 24 hours security and it will be provided to her from right now," he said.

He also said that a job will be provided to the victim's sister and apart from this, "two houses will be provided to them under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana since it is a big family," he said.

Regarding the family's demand to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Meshram said the family wants to convey their feelings to him and appropriate arrangements will be made for the same.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC Government Hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday.

According to the police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the case she had filed in March.

