35 dead, several injured in fire at a house in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said.
Thirty two people were killed after a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. (Photo: ANI)
 Thirty two people were killed after a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: At least 35 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call about the fire was received at 5:22 am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

 

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday described the fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area as "tragic" and said firemen were doing their best.

"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," the chief minister said in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

...
