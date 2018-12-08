search on deccanchronicle.com
Teacher tapes mouths of 2 primary students, says they used filthy language

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2018, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 3:32 pm IST
School authorities have supspended the teacher for putting sellotape across mouths of 2 LKG children to keep them quiet during class.
Gurgaon: A woman teacher of a private school in Gurgaon was suspended for allegedly putting sellotape across the mouths of two LKG children to keep them quiet during a class, school authorities said Saturday.

A video of the incident, that took place in October, has been surfaced on social media.

 

In the video, the teacher is purportedly seen putting sellotape across the mouths of two four-year-old students -- one boy and one girl -- during a class.

Based on a complaint of the parents of the two students, the school management immediately suspended the teacher.

"On the complaint of students' parents, we had taken strict action and suspended the teacher," Gururaj, the school principal said.

The woman teacher claimed that the students were disturbing the entire class and they sometimes used filthy language.

...
