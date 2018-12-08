Rath Yatra: Mamata Banerjee is scared of BJP, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: A day after being denied permission to take out three “rath yatras” in West Bengal, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Friday that the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamul is scared of the saffron party’s growing popularity and accused Didi of “throttling” democracy in the state by denying permission for its road shows.

Declaring that the BJP will “definitely” carry out “yatras”, Mr Shah said, “We will definitely carry out all ‘yatras’, nobody can stop us. The BJP is committed to change in West Bengal. The ‘yatras’ have not been cancelled, just postponed.”

Hitting out at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mr Shah said, “She knows these yatras will lay the foundation for change. That is why she is trying to stop them… The way Mamata Banerjee is using her government to trample upon democratic norms is very undemocratic and is throttling democracy.”

Mr Shah’s attack on the Trinamul came soon after the Calcutta high court on Friday rapped the state government for not responding to BJP letters seeking permission for its rallies.

The division bench of the High Court also directed top state officials to take a decision on the BJP’s “rath yatras” by December 14.

“Mamata didi’s attempts to deny the BJP its right to undertake political campaign in the state to expose Trinamul’s misgovernance has been thwarted by the court, which has asked Bengal administration to cooperate. Big win for democracy,” tweeted Mr Shah.