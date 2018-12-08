search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rath Yatra: Mamata Banerjee is scared of BJP, says Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 12:58 am IST
The BJP is committed to change in West Bengal.
Amit Shah
 Amit Shah

New Delhi: A day after being denied permission to take out three “rath yatras” in West Bengal, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Friday that the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamul is scared of the saffron party’s growing popularity and accused Didi of “throttling” democracy in the state by denying permission for its road shows.

Declaring that the BJP will “definitely” carry out “yatras”, Mr Shah said, “We will definitely carry out all ‘yatras’, nobody can stop us. The BJP is committed to change in West Bengal. The ‘yatras’ have not been cancelled, just postponed.”

 

Hitting out at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mr Shah said, “She knows these yatras will lay the foundation for change. That is why she is trying to stop them… The way Mamata Banerjee is using her government to trample upon democratic norms is very undemocratic and is throttling democracy.”

Mr Shah’s attack on the Trinamul came soon after the Calcutta high court on Friday rapped the state government for not responding to BJP letters seeking permission for its rallies. 

The division bench of the High Court also directed top state officials to take a decision on the BJP’s “rath yatras” by December 14.

“Mamata didi’s attempts to deny the BJP its right to undertake political campaign in the state to expose Trinamul’s misgovernance has been thwarted by the court, which has asked Bengal administration to cooperate. Big win for democracy,” tweeted Mr Shah.

...
Tags: amit shah, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BLF’s Mothkupalli Narsimhulu suffers heart attack, stable

Mothkupalli Narsimhulu

Hyderabad High Court jails four forest officials for contempt

Hyderabad High Court

Old city witnesses low turnout, calm

The reasons could be Friday prayers, bogus and dual voters and strict enforcement of election laws.

Hyderabad: Celebrities, bigwigs make beeline to cast their votes

Ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu along with family voted on Friday. (DC)

Malfunctioning EVMs test voters’ patience

There were additional complaints about inadequate lighting in the voting compartments, causing inconvenience to voters in identifying the candidates. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham