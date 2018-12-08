search on deccanchronicle.com
Question paper leak: Anna University re-exams on December 12

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 3:32 am IST
The maths-2 arrear examination was conducted on December 3. Over 80,000 students appeared for the exam.
Anna University
Chennai: After cancelling the maths 2 exam due to question paper leak, Anna University has announced that re-exam for affiliated colleges will be conducted on December 12.

But, during the exam, Anna University was alerted by anonymous students that the question paper for one of the most difficult papers in engineering stream was already leaked.

After an initial inquiry, the university was shocked to learn that the question paper was indeed leaked before the exam.

On the same day, M.K. Surappa, vice-chancellor of the university has cancelled the exam.

 "The re-examination for maths-2 will be conducted on December 12.

B.E/B.Tech students from all branches (except marine engineering) can appear for the exam. The hall tickets already sent for semester examinations may be used by the students," Anna University said in an announcement on Friday.

The university has conducted an in-house enquiry about the question paper leak.

"The inquiry was inconclusive as to how the question paper was leaked. In all likelihood, the case will be handed over to the police to nab the culprits," sources in the university said.

In a separate notification, the controller of examinations office also released the rescheduled exam dates for cyclone-affected Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.

The exams scheduled on November 22, 23 and 24 were cancelled after the cyclone wreaked havoc in the delta districts. As per the rescheduled date, the exam will be held on December 18, 19 and 20.

Tags: anna university, question paper leak case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




