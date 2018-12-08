search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi behaves like Tughlaq, Yogi Adityanath like Aurangzeb: Congress

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 8:41 am IST
'Question is that will this Talibani system run in country, which BJP wants to implement, or democracy,' Surjewala.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also slammed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of summoning the policeman's family to meet him instead of going to their house. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday attacked Yogi Adityanath over his Hindu Yuva Vahini's alleged announcement of Rs 1 crore bounty on Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's head, alleging that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was behaving like "Aurangzeb", and asked whether a "Talibani system" will prevail in the country.

The Hindu Yuva Vahini, an outfit founded by Yogi Adityanath, reportedly announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who beheads Sidhu.

 

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, responding to a question, said: "Is democracy left in this country, or he (Adityanath) has now become the biggest Aurangzeb. Modi ji behaves like Muhammad bin Tughlaq and Adityanath ji behaves like Aurangzeb."

"So, will there be rule of law in this country, will the Constitution govern the country, or will there be open hooliganism, which we saw in Uttar Pradesh?" he said.

Slamming the BJP over the Bulandshahr mob violence, Surjewala said policeman Subodh Kumar Singh was shot in the head and BJP leaders have been named among the accused, but they are not bothered.

"Now, reward is kept for cutting off people's head. The question is that will this Talibani system run in the country, which BJP wants to implement, or democracy," he asked.

"Why was Adityanath ji enjoying 'kabaddi' matches as Subodh Kumar Singh was being shot dead. Why was he on a 'chunavi bhraman' (poll campaign trip) from one state to the other," Surjewala asked.

He also slammed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of summoning the policeman's family to meet him instead of going to their house.

"In certain parts of our country, the family members do not leave the house till the final conclusion of the rituals which are considered pious in our religion... Aditynath ji should have known that, he violated that also and summoned the family like Aurangzeb to his residence," he said.

