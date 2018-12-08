search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will hold the key as India look to secure a big lead in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. (Photo: AP) LIVE! Australia vs India, 1st Test Day 3: India 2 down as Vijay, Rahul depart
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Cyclone-hit Nagapattinam sees man threaten TN minister with sickle

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Dec 8, 2018, 10:04 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Manian was visiting his hometown in Nagapattinam when he was challenged by a furious mob.
The video shows the man advancing towards Manian's SUV with a sickle, forcing it to reverse. He has been identified as Raja. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 The video shows the man advancing towards Manian's SUV with a sickle, forcing it to reverse. He has been identified as Raja. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Chennai: Social media is abuzz with a video where a man is seen threatening to attack Tamil Nadu Handlooms Minister OS Manian with a sickle at Nagapattinam where the AIADMK politician had gone to survey the destruction wrecked by the cyclone Gaja.

Manian was visiting his hometown in Nagapattinam when he was challenged by a furious mob.

 

The video shows the man advancing towards Manian's SUV with a sickle, forcing it to reverse. He has been identified as Raja.

The minister abandoned his damaged vehicle and left on a two-wheeler with his personal security guard.

6 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on November 18, two days after the cyclone struck when Manian was visiting the Vizhundamavadi area.

 

 

According to reports, residents of the area were angry about not receiving any relief material after the cyclone wrecked havoc on their homes.

...
Tags: tamil nadu, cyclone gaja, os manian, nagapattinam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
 

With Christmas round the corner, here are 5 apps to throw perfect weekend party

There are number of things that one needs to take care of such as date, menu, music, convenience and what not. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are lifestyle changes one should incorporate for a healthy heart

Here are ways one can go beyond good exercise and diets to take care of their heart. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras HC stays Sri Sri Ravishankar's event at Tamil Nadu heritage site

Sri Sri Ravishankar was scheduled to visit such areas to oversee the rehabilitation work, local people wanted him to facilitate a meditation programme. (Photo: File)

Army jawan seen in Bulandshahr mob violence videos suspected of killing UP cop

Police is investigating whether Jeetu Fauji, an Army jawan posted in Kargil, could have fired the shot that killed Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

PM Modi behaves like Tughlaq, Yogi Adityanath like Aurangzeb: Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also slammed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of summoning the policeman's family to meet him instead of going to their house. (Photo: ANI)

Jharsuguda: Four-year-old boy crushed by paddy threshing machine in front of father

The victim was identified as Soumya Ranjan, son of one Kishore Bhoi of the village. (Representional Image)

Jewellery expo begins in Vijayawada

P. Narayana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham