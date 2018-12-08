Jharsuguda: Four-year-old boy crushed by paddy threshing machine in front of father

The victim was identified as Soumya Ranjan, son of one Kishore Bhoi of the village. (Representional Image)

Jharsuguda: A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a paddy threshing machine at Barangamala village under Banaharapalli police limits in Jharsuguda district today. The victim was identified as Soumya Ranjan, son of one Kishore Bhoi of the village.

Sources said when Kishore was threshing paddy in the machine on his farmland, his son, who was playing nearby, accidentally fell on the machine and was crushed to death.

Though his father rushed him to a hospital, doctors declared him dead.