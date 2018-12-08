search on deccanchronicle.com
CM Shivraj Chouhan calls himself 'biggest pollster', predicts BJP win

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Chouhan's reaction came amid the exit polls predicting a tight race between BJP and Congress in the state.
'I am the biggest surveyor (pollster) as I remain in the midst of public all day long. The BJP is set to romp home,' Chouhan told reporters after visiting the famous Shree Pitambara Peeth temple here. (Photo: File)
Datia: As the exit polls predicted a tight race with the Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP would win a comfortable majority in the Assembly election to form a government for the fourth consecutive time.

"I am the biggest surveyor (pollster) as I remain in the midst of public all day long. The BJP is set to romp home," Chouhan told reporters after visiting the famous Shree Pitambara Peeth temple here.

 

He was asked about exit polls predicting a close fight between the BJP and the Congress.

"We have got the blessings of every section of society in the elections and we are on the way to win the polls," he claimed.

The state went to polls on November 28 and results for the 230-member House will be declared on December 11.

"Abki baar, 200 par (this time, over 200 seats)," Chouhan said repeating the BJP's slogan for the MP polls.

"I have come to seek the blessing of goddess Pitambara for the well being of Madhya Pradesh," the chief minister said.

While Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 108-128 seats to the BJP and 95-115 to the Congress in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh, India Today-Axis said the saffron party could win 102-120 seats as against 104-122 for the Congress.

However, the Times Now-CNX exit poll predicted a majority for the BJP in MP with 126 seats and gave the Congress a tally of 89 seats.

On the other hand, ABP News exit poll said the Congress is likely to get a majority by bagging 126 seats.

The BJP, it added, would get 94 seats.

...
Tags: congress, shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh assembly elections, bjp
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




