Bulandshahr inspector killing 'accident', not mob lynching: Yogi Adityanath

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 8, 2018, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 1:53 pm IST
Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth were killed during a mob violence in Bulandshahr on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath calling the Bulandshahr incident an ‘accident’ comes day after he met family of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Bulandshahr: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the murder of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth by a mob in Bulandshahr on Monday was an “accident” and not a “mob lynching”.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Yogi Adityanath said: “Uttar Pradesh mein mob lynching ki koi ghatna nahi hui hai… Bulandshahr mei jo ghatna hui, who ek durghatna hai….aur isme kanoon apna kaam kar raha hai. Kisi bhi doshi ko baksha nahi jayega. (No mob lynching incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. What happened in Bulandshahr was an accident. Law is taking its own course. The guilty will not be spared.)”

 

Sirf gau hatya hi nahi, illegal slaughtering bhi UP mein poori tarah ban hai aur DM aur SP uss par poori tarah se jawabdeh honge. (Not only cow slaughter but illegal slaughtering has also been completely banned in UP and if anybody is found indulged in it then DM and SP will be held accountable for), the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Yogi Aditynath’s calling the Bulandshahr incident an “accident” comes a day after he met the family of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed in mob violence.

Tags: bulandshahr mob violence, yogi adityanath, mob lynching, subodh kumar singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr




