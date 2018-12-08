search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will hold the key as India look to secure a big lead in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. (Photo: AP) LIVE! Australia vs India, 1st Test Day 3: India 2 down as Vijay, Rahul depart
 
Nation, Current Affairs

All India Radio employee found guilty of nine sexual harassment cases

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 10:48 am IST
The accused was also transferred as an administrative measure, NCW said in a statment.
NCW, in its letter, had directed Prasar Bharati CEO to conduct enquiry into complaints after it received a formal complaint from the AIR Casual Announcer and Comperes Union alleging sexual harassment at workplace in different stations throughout the country. (Representational Image | AFP)
 NCW, in its letter, had directed Prasar Bharati CEO to conduct enquiry into complaints after it received a formal complaint from the AIR Casual Announcer and Comperes Union alleging sexual harassment at workplace in different stations throughout the country. (Representational Image | AFP)

New Delhi: The charges against the accused in nine cases of sexual harassment at All India Radio (AIR) have been proved and stringent action has been taken against him, the NCW said.

The National Commission for Women was told by Prasar Bharti that the charges against the accused were proved in the enquiries conducted by the AIR's Internal Committee and it recommended the stringiest action.

 

"The disciplinary authority accepted the recommendations and the authority imposed a major penalty of reduction to a lower pay scale by two stages for one year and no increment during the reduction period. After the expiration of one year, the reduction period will have effects on subsequent increments," the NCW said in a statement.

The accused was also transferred as an administrative measure, it added.

The Prasar Bharti report also mentioned that certain preventive measures have also been taken by All India Radio, like posting of women Programme Executives as station In-Charge, installation of CCTV cameras at vantage points, and providing transport facility to women employees during odd hours.

Further, the Prasar Bharati Secretariat has issued all its directorates to send quarterly progress reports in respect of sexual harassment complaints being inquired into by the respective Internal Committees.

The National Commission for Women has received an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Prasar Bharati regarding steps taken on sexual harassment complaints by women employees of All India Radio against an officer.

The NCW, in its letter dated November 15, had directed the CEO, Prasar Bharati to conduct an enquiry into the complaints after it received a formal complaint dated November 12 from the All India Radio Casual Announcer and Comperes Union alleging sexual harassment at workplace of casual announcers and comperes working in different stations of AIR throughout the country.

The NCW had sought an ATR within 15 days.

The matter was also brought to the notice of I&B secretary Amit Khare for his "personal intervention" in the matter.

Earlier on November 9, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to ensure that a "sensitive and fair system" is put in place at the state-owned AIR to address the sexual harassment complaints.

...
Tags: all india radio (air), national commission for women (ncw), prasar bharti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
 

With Christmas round the corner, here are 5 apps to throw perfect weekend party

There are number of things that one needs to take care of such as date, menu, music, convenience and what not. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are lifestyle changes one should incorporate for a healthy heart

Here are ways one can go beyond good exercise and diets to take care of their heart. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Video: Cyclone-hit Nagapattinam sees man threaten TN minister with sickle

The video shows the man advancing towards Manian's SUV with a sickle, forcing it to reverse. He has been identified as Raja. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Madras HC stays Sri Sri Ravishankar's event at Tamil Nadu heritage site

Sri Sri Ravishankar was scheduled to visit such areas to oversee the rehabilitation work, local people wanted him to facilitate a meditation programme. (Photo: File)

Army jawan seen in Bulandshahr mob violence videos suspected of killing UP cop

Police is investigating whether Jeetu Fauji, an Army jawan posted in Kargil, could have fired the shot that killed Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

PM Modi behaves like Tughlaq, Yogi Adityanath like Aurangzeb: Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also slammed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of summoning the policeman's family to meet him instead of going to their house. (Photo: ANI)

Jharsuguda: Four-year-old boy crushed by paddy threshing machine in front of father

The victim was identified as Soumya Ranjan, son of one Kishore Bhoi of the village. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham