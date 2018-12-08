search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

50 Congress MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as Karnataka CM: J N Ganesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVAKUMAR G. MALAGI
Published Dec 8, 2018, 2:00 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 3:40 am IST
We (Congress legislators) are ready to sacrifice anything to see our leader Siddaramaiah becoming CM once again, Ganesh said.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah
 Former chief minister Siddaramaiah

Ballari: A Congress MLA from Kampli (ST) assembly constituency Mr J.N. Ganesh has claimed that more than 50 Congress party MLAs wish to see former Chief Minister Mr Siddaramaiah as CM once again.

"We (Congress legislators) are ready to sacrifice anything to see our leader Siddaramaiah becoming CM once again", he said.

 

A first-time Congress legislator, Mr Ganesh told reporters after attending the Kanaka Jayanthi celebrations in Kampli that "there is a possibility of changing the leadership of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government after the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections if the Congress legislators insist on this."

 Reacting to a question that he could be one of the targets of Operation Kamala  launched by  BJP leaders, he rebutted  the claim saying, "It's all speculation. Siddaramaiah is my high command and I will not change my loyalty".

 The MLA also said that he had requested the JD(S)-Congress coalition government's coordination committee chairman Mr Siddaramaiah to give a Cabinet berth to one of the six Congress MLAs from Ballari district. The Cabinet is likely to be expanded on Dec. 22.

Siddaramaiah who was hoping for  a second term after the May,  2018 Assembly elections after successfuly completing five years in office, had to forego his post to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy after the Congress tally in the polls fell from 120 plus seats to 78. The former CM was also defeated in Chamundeshwari in his hometown Mysuru though he won the Badami seat.

...
Tags: chief minister siddaramaiah, kanaka jayanthi celebrations, 2019 lok sabha general elections
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jharsuguda: Boy crushed by threshing machine in front of father

The victim was identified as Soumya Ranjan, son of one Kishore Bhoi of the village. (Representional Image)

Jewellery expo begins in Vijayawada

P. Narayana

Hyderabad High Court stays work on Jio towers in park

Hyderabad High Court

Private buses get going in Guntur city flag

He directed the operators to follow time schedule and traffic rules and to inform the public the timings through digital display boards.

Drones keep watch over Maoist-hit areas

Police kept a close watch via drone cameras on persons moving along the river Pranahitha. Drone surveillance was done at the existing 16 ferry points along the sub-river Pranahitha in Chennur assembly constituency.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham