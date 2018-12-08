search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will hold the key as India look to secure a big lead in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. (Photo: AP) LIVE! Australia vs India, 1st Test Day 3: Kohli, Pujara solid as lead crosses 140
 
Nation, Current Affairs

11 killed, several Injured after bus falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 8, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
The bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Plera in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district.
11 people were killed and several others injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (Photo: ANI)
 11 people were killed and several others injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: At least 11 people were killed and several others injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday.

The accident occurred at Plera when the driver of the bus, coming from Loran to Poonch, lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rolled down into a 100-meter gorge, news agency reported a police official saying.

 

Quoting preliminary information, the police official said 11 people were killed on the spot while 19 others were injured in the accident.

The death toll is expected to go up as the condition of most of the injured was stated to be “critical”, the official said.

A rescue operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, poonch, bus accident, bus falls into gorge
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

Slated to hit the stands on 11 December 2018, the book has spine-chilling stories that dissects the anatomy of crime.
 

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

In a study involving mice, researchers found that their strongest peptide could completely eliminate Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli introduces One8 Fragrances, his maiden foray into realm of scents

One8 Fragrances is a culmination of all the unfamiliar characteristics of Virat’s personality.
 

With Christmas round the corner, here are 5 apps to throw perfect weekend party

There are number of things that one needs to take care of such as date, menu, music, convenience and what not. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are lifestyle changes one should incorporate for a healthy heart

Here are ways one can go beyond good exercise and diets to take care of their heart. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED raids Robert Vadra’s ‘aide’ Jagdish Sharma's house, detains for questioning

'Searches are on at my residence. What will they get when there is nothing. They are taking me to ED office for questioning,' Congress worker Jagdish Sharma told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

All India Radio employee found guilty of nine sexual harassment cases

NCW, in its letter, had directed Prasar Bharati CEO to conduct enquiry into complaints after it received a formal complaint from the AIR Casual Announcer and Comperes Union alleging sexual harassment at workplace in different stations throughout the country. (Representational Image | AFP)

Video: Cyclone-hit Nagapattinam sees man threaten TN minister with sickle

The video shows the man advancing towards Manian's SUV with a sickle, forcing it to reverse. He has been identified as Raja. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Madras HC stays Sri Sri Ravishankar's event at Tamil Nadu heritage site

Sri Sri Ravishankar was scheduled to visit such areas to oversee the rehabilitation work, local people wanted him to facilitate a meditation programme. (Photo: File)

Army jawan seen in Bulandshahr mob violence videos suspected of killing UP cop

Police is investigating whether Jeetu Fauji, an Army jawan posted in Kargil, could have fired the shot that killed Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham