Thunderstorms, rains in store for coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 8, 2022, 9:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 9:48 pm IST
VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorms and lighting are likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Wednesday, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall till November 12, due to the formation of a low-pressure system.

Visakhapatnam city is also likely to get light to moderate rains on November 11 and November 12.

The low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of the equatorial Indian Ocean over the next 48 hours, due to a cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 kilometres above mean sea level in the region.

The India Meteorological Department’s Amaravati office said the system was likely to move northwest, towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, from November 9 to 11.

