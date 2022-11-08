  
Temples in Tirupati, Chittoor districts remain closed for lunar eclipse

Published Nov 8, 2022, 9:10 pm IST
The main door of the famous Tirumala temple remains shut on Tuesday ahead of the lunar eclipse. (Image: DC)
TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams dispensed with darshan time for pilgrims for around 12 hours at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, marking the last lunar eclipse of the year, on Tuesday.

Though the lunar eclipse occurred between 2.39pm and 6.19pm, TTD closed the temple around 8.40am. As per custom, the temple should be closed at least six hours before the eclipse starts.

The temple was reopened at around 7.30pm. Priests performed sanctification rituals like Shuddhi, Punyahavachanam, Thomala, Koluvu and Panchanga Sravanam. Devotees were allowed darshan of the lord shortly after 7.30pm

Other temples under the TTD including the Govindaraja Swamy and Kodandarama Swamy temples in Tirupati, the Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanoor, the Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinivasamangapuram and the Abhaya Venkateswara Swamy temple in Appalayagunta also remained closed.

However, at the Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple, Annabhishekam was performed during the wee hours of Tuesday. Devotees were provided Annalinga Darshanam till 7.30am. The Kanipakam temple in Chittoor district also remained closed during daytime.

Meanwhile, the famed Srikalahastheeswara temple, in the heart of Srikalahasti in Tirupati district remained open. During the eclipse time, the temple witnessed special abhishekam to the presiding deity, besides continuation of the Rahu Kethu pujas.

As per belief, those having some dosham in their horoscope make it a point to visit this temple at the time of eclipse to overcome such difficulties, and worship Lord Siva and Goddess Ammavaru.

Tags: tirumala temple, lunar eclipse
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


