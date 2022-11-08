  
Security stepped up in Vizag for PM’s November 11-12 visit

Published Nov 8, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Bomb squad personnel deployed at the AU Engineering College grounds as part of the security arrangements for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (DC Image)
Visakhapatnam: Extensive security arrangements, with the deployment of over 4,000 security personnel, are being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Visakhapatnam on November 11.

Senior police officials said that 3,601 civil cops, 415 armed reserve personnel headed by 12 additional SP rank officials, 44 DSPs and 364 circle inspectors will be deployed.

Further, contingents of the SPG will also be deployed, besides three units of Octopus and six units of anti-Maoist and Greyhound squads at the venue where the Prime Minister would address the public.

Police personnel also started visiting hotels, lodges and guest houses to look for suspicious arrivals. “No arrest has been made so far but we are questioning suspicious people and checking all the vehicles entering the city,” a senior police official said.

On Monday evening, industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, MPs, the district collector, the GVMC commissioner and the police commissioner held a meeting on the PM’s visit and also inspected the venue.

The police said that the venue — Andhra University’s engineering college ground — has a capacity of 70,000 but they will restrict it to 40,000 and accommodate another 40,000 in an open space opposite the venue for the event.

The boundary wall of the ground would be removed and the ground level raised by using soil for public convenience, officials said.

Scores of trees on the north side of the ground were also removed for the Prime Minister’s security cover.

The traffic police, meanwhile, advised the public to avoid roads from Hanumanthawaka Junction-Maddilapalem Junction, Satyam Junction-Maddilapalem, Asilmetta Junction-Maddilapalem, Hanumanthuwaka Junction-Jodugullapalem Beach Road and RK Beach Road-Jodugllapalem Beach Road on November 12, till 4 pm.

The road between the National Highway and the AU Registrar's office has been closed since Sunday morning.

 

