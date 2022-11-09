Secunderabad court summons Shanta Sriram Constructions MD in cheating case.

The 11th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court was acting on a chargesheet filed by the Begumpet police in a case pertaining to the alleged grabbing of land in the city and creating fake documents. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: A trial court in Secunderabad has issued summons to 11 accused including Shanta Sriram Constructions chairman and managing director M. Narasiah in a cheating case.

The 11th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court was acting on a chargesheet filed by the Begumpet police in a case pertaining to the alleged grabbing of land in the city and creating fake documents. Narasiah was made A1 based on a complaint lodged by one N. Prakash, who accused the former and others of encroaching on his land located in Begumpet.

The chargesheet filed by the police, a copy of which is available with Deccan Chronicle, said: “The investigation revealed that the accused persons including Narasiah created fraud documents like Development-cum-General Power of Attorney to an extent of Ac 2.27 guntas in Sy no 28/1, 28/2 contrary to the sale certificate issued by the Revenue Divisional Officer to an extent of Ac 2.00 guntas and obtained the DGPA showing excess land (sic).”

The accused claimed ownership of land in a survey number that proved be non-existent during the police investigation. “The Sy No 28/3 is not in existence in Begumpet revenue records. Thus from the evidence collected on record as well as the revenue records the prima facie of offence under section 420, 465, 467, 478, 193 and 120 (b) IPC (sic),” the police said in the chargesheet.

The complainant approached the police alleging that the accused had forcibly occupied his land of two acres and 20 guntas in Survey No. 194/8/1 of Begumpet. He said Survey No. 28 was subdivided into 28/1 and 28/2 and there was no 28/3 in the revenue records.

A survey conducted by the revenue authorities on the directions of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes had also proved beyond doubt that 28/3 is non existent.