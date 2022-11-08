  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2022 One vacant plot in K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One vacant plot in Khammam has six different house numbers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 8, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Scores of people complained against false PTINs on the properties of others. (Pixabay)
 Scores of people complained against false PTINs on the properties of others. (Pixabay)

KHAMMAM: In a baffling revelation it has been found that creating and using false property tax identification numbers (PTIN) is rampant in the limits of Khammam municipal corporation (KMC). Making it more bizarre is that this is the handiwork of revenue officials.

One such insider’s job was exposed in Kaikondaigudem wherein a revenue inspector created six PTINs on 355 square yard land of plot number 6 in survey number 81 in the village. Though there plot number 6 was a vacant land, the revenue inspector R.S. Lokesh evaluated property tax on 46 square meters of madras terrace roof and made six bills on one plot. Such false PTINs were found mostly in Ramanagutta and BC Colony.

The extent of the fraud was evidenced during the grievance cell meeting conducted by the district collector every Monday. Scores of people complained against false PTINs on the properties of others. It should be noted that intelligence officials have also started an investigation on the issue while the collector, taking a serious note of it, directed the municipal commissioner to conduct an enquiry on a priority basis.

Incidentally, when officials were investigating old cases, another ‘false PTIN’ case was unearthed in Kaikondaigudem.

According to it one P. Venkateswarlu had 355 square yards land in plot number 6 as per document number 1051/95 in survey number 81 in the first division limits of KMC. About six house numbers and six PTINs were created with the same plot number. The house numbers are including 13-2-3/1/A/1, 13-2-4/1/A/1, 13-2-4/A/1, 13-2-5/A/1, 13-2-5/A/1 and 13-2-3/2/A/1 followed by PTINs 1106073383, 1106073613, 11060773612, 1106073765, 1106073764 and 1106073384 respectively. The PTINs were signed by revenue inspector Lokesh.

There are many mistakes in these false property tax challans. The evaluation of property tax is also uneven while unauthorized construction (UAC) is not evaluated. There is no trace of Madras terrace roof on the vacant land.

KMC’s revenue department has turned into a den for creating false documents.

K. Laxman, on whose property a false PTIN was created, said, “Officials should concentrate on such frauds first. If they do not act, KMC will be thrown into complete chaos”.

...
Tags: property tax identification number telangana, khammam municipal corporation (kmc)
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Kotra Dalimma and her daughter, Majji Savitri seen wriggling out of the mud that was dumped by a tractor in Haripuram village of Mandasa Mandal in Srikakulam District. (Photos by Arrangement)

Tractor dumps mud load on two women relatives; 'attempt to kill' alleged

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)

Need to change Indian election system: Vinod Kumar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

Stalin writes to Jaishankar

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

SC quashes AP plea on ex-ministers



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Copyright violation: Court asks Twitter to block Cong, Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, former minister Dr. J Geeta Reddy and activist Prashant Bhushan at Rampur, Medak. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

Bypolls: BJP ahead in four seats, TRS in Munugode after initial rounds of counting

The BJP has taken an early lead in four seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar, while the ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals in Telangana's Munugode (ANI)

At least 60 dead as century-old Gujarat bridge collapses 4 days after reopening

Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Several people have suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Congress releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->