One vacant plot in Khammam has six different house numbers

Scores of people complained against false PTINs on the properties of others. (Pixabay)

KHAMMAM: In a baffling revelation it has been found that creating and using false property tax identification numbers (PTIN) is rampant in the limits of Khammam municipal corporation (KMC). Making it more bizarre is that this is the handiwork of revenue officials.

One such insider’s job was exposed in Kaikondaigudem wherein a revenue inspector created six PTINs on 355 square yard land of plot number 6 in survey number 81 in the village. Though there plot number 6 was a vacant land, the revenue inspector R.S. Lokesh evaluated property tax on 46 square meters of madras terrace roof and made six bills on one plot. Such false PTINs were found mostly in Ramanagutta and BC Colony.

The extent of the fraud was evidenced during the grievance cell meeting conducted by the district collector every Monday. Scores of people complained against false PTINs on the properties of others. It should be noted that intelligence officials have also started an investigation on the issue while the collector, taking a serious note of it, directed the municipal commissioner to conduct an enquiry on a priority basis.

Incidentally, when officials were investigating old cases, another ‘false PTIN’ case was unearthed in Kaikondaigudem.

According to it one P. Venkateswarlu had 355 square yards land in plot number 6 as per document number 1051/95 in survey number 81 in the first division limits of KMC. About six house numbers and six PTINs were created with the same plot number. The house numbers are including 13-2-3/1/A/1, 13-2-4/1/A/1, 13-2-4/A/1, 13-2-5/A/1, 13-2-5/A/1 and 13-2-3/2/A/1 followed by PTINs 1106073383, 1106073613, 11060773612, 1106073765, 1106073764 and 1106073384 respectively. The PTINs were signed by revenue inspector Lokesh.

There are many mistakes in these false property tax challans. The evaluation of property tax is also uneven while unauthorized construction (UAC) is not evaluated. There is no trace of Madras terrace roof on the vacant land.

KMC’s revenue department has turned into a den for creating false documents.

K. Laxman, on whose property a false PTIN was created, said, “Officials should concentrate on such frauds first. If they do not act, KMC will be thrown into complete chaos”.