Adivasi couple take 3-yr-old daughter’s body on bike for 65 kms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 8, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 12:41 am IST
The impoverished couple did not have the money to transport their daughter to an ambulance, took the body on the two-wheeler from Khammam to Kotha Medepalli village in Enkoor mandal. (Representional Image)
Khammam: An Adivasi couple from the Gothikoya tribe rode 65 kilometres on their two-wheeler with the body of their three-year-old daughter who had did at the Khammam's district headquarters hospital. The impoverished couple did not have the money to transport their daughter to an ambulance, took the body on the two-wheeler from Khammam to Kotha Medepalli village in Enkoor mandal.

The couple had brought to the toddler hospital on the two-wheeler. Sources said that the tribals were generally unaware of the government facilities including ambulance services.

It was stated that the girl, Vetti Sukki, was ill and started having fits three days ago. Her parents Vetti Malla and Aadi took her to a primary health care in Enkoor where Dr Pavan Kumar, the duty doctor, referred her to the district headquarters hospital when he discovered she had a severe fever. She developed breathing problems and died while undergoing treatment.

“We didn't have enough money to hire an ambulance, so we shifted her on our two-wheeler," said Vetti Malla.

NGO activist E.  Srinivas said the Adivasis did not even have ration cards three years ago. The High Court, after reading about the Gothikoyas' plight in a report in Deccan Chronicle, ordered the government to issue ration cards and provide drinking water. Following that, two bore wells were dug.

...
Tags: gothikoyas, tribals in telangana, gothikoya tribe
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


