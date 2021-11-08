Karnataka: BBMP predicts light to moderate rains in several districts

Malnad, covering the western and eastern slopes of the western ghats, is expected to witness light to moderate rains while Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts in the region are prone to experience isolated to scattered heavy and very heavy rains. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) predicted widespread moderate to light rains with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour in South Interior Karnataka districts, Malnad and coastal Karnataka and light rains in North Interior Karnataka districts.

Mandya and Mysuru districts in the South Interior Karnataka are expected to experience isolated heavy rains with widespread light rains in the remaining south interior districts.

On the other hand, districts including Haveri, Vijayanagara, and Ballari in the North interior of the state are likely to witness isolated very light to light rains. While overcast weather is likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the region.

Malnad, covering the western and eastern slopes of the western ghats, is expected to witness light to moderate rains while Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts in the region are prone to experience isolated to scattered heavy and very heavy rains.

Widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts while scattered very light to moderate rains likely over Uttara Kannada district.