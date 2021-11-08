Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2021 Karnataka: BBMP pred ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: BBMP predicts light to moderate rains in several districts

ANI
Published Nov 8, 2021, 4:36 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2021, 4:36 pm IST
Mandya and Mysuru districts in the South Interior Karnataka expected to experience isolated heavy rains
Malnad, covering the western and eastern slopes of the western ghats, is expected to witness light to moderate rains while Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts in the region are prone to experience isolated to scattered heavy and very heavy rains. (Representational Image/PTI)
 Malnad, covering the western and eastern slopes of the western ghats, is expected to witness light to moderate rains while Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts in the region are prone to experience isolated to scattered heavy and very heavy rains. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) predicted widespread moderate to light rains with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour in South Interior Karnataka districts, Malnad and coastal Karnataka and light rains in North Interior Karnataka districts.

Mandya and Mysuru districts in the South Interior Karnataka are expected to experience isolated heavy rains with widespread light rains in the remaining south interior districts.

 

On the other hand, districts including Haveri, Vijayanagara, and Ballari in the North interior of the state are likely to witness isolated very light to light rains. While overcast weather is likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the region.

Malnad, covering the western and eastern slopes of the western ghats, is expected to witness light to moderate rains while Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts in the region are prone to experience isolated to scattered heavy and very heavy rains.

Widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts while scattered very light to moderate rains likely over Uttara Kannada district.

 

...
Tags: karnataka rains, bruhat bengaluru mahanagara palike (bbmp)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Rains continue in TN, low pressure area in 24 hours; depression likely
Intense rains in Chennai after years, PM Modi assures CM of Centre's support
Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Chittoor district
Heavy rains hit normal life in Nellore district
IMD says rainfall in October highest in the month in last 120 years in Kerala

Latest From Nation

A general view of flooded Marina beach is pictured during a rain shower in Chennai. (AFP)

Rains continue in TN, low pressure area in 24 hours; depression likely

The Halakki community leaders submitting a memorandum to MP Anant Kumar Hegde. (By arrangement)

Karnataka's Halakki Okkal Community seeks ST status

Dr. TV Sajeev, scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute speaks at the Green Kerala Summit organized by Kerala State Sunni Students Federation. (By arrangement)

Kerala: Green summit calls for change in development concepts to solve climate issues

Supreme Court (PTI)

Lakhuimpur: SC suggests monitoring of probe by ex-HC judge, seeks UP's response



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharat Biotech's partner seeks Covaxin approval in US for children below 18 years

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF soldiers killed, 3 injured after firing by a jawan

The seven injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana. (Representational image: PTI)

Lakhuimpur: SC suggests monitoring of probe by ex-HC judge, seeks UP's response

Supreme Court (PTI)

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->