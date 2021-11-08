Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2021 Active COVID-19 case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 262 days

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2021, 10:49 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2021, 10:49 am IST
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 108.47 crore
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman for COVID-19 testing at Sunday market in wake of spike in coronavirus cases, in Jammu, on Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI)
 A health worker collects swab samples of a woman for COVID-19 testing at Sunday market in wake of spike in coronavirus cases, in Jammu, on Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: India logged 11,451 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,43,66,987, while the active cases declined to 1,42,826, the lowest in 262 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,61,057 with 266 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 134 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.42 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.24 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,019 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 108.47 crore.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

...
