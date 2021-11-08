Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2021 40 years old grenade ...
Nation, Current Affairs

40 years old grenades found in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 8, 2021, 8:13 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2021, 8:13 am IST
A case under section 25(1B), 7 of the Arms Act has been registered at Uppinangady station
Five grenades found in Dakshina Kannada district. (By arrangement)
Mangaluru: Five grenades were found near the house of an ex-serviceman in Dakshina Kannada district.

Jayakumar Poojary is an ex-serviceman. He had retired from the Army after serving as SCO and is presently settled at Ilanthila village of Dakshina Kannada district.

 

“On Nov 6 evening when Jayakumar was walking towards his house he found five grenade-like materials near the fence. He immediately brought this to the notice of the police,” Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told reporters.

The police team visited the spot and found it to be a grenade.

“The bomb disposal squad was immediately summoned. All precautionary measures were taken and the grenades were seized. A case under section 25(1B), 7 of the Arms Act has been registered at Uppinangady station,” he said.

 

“We have checked the grenades. They are hand-held grenades and are about 40 years old (dating back to 1979 and 1983). They were manufactured in Ordinance Factory. We will conduct a probe to find out from where these grenades came from,” the police officer added.

As the military will have details about the allotment of every explosive and arms, the police will contact the ordinance factory and Army.

Tags: grenades, dakshina kannada district, bomb disposal squad
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


