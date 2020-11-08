Modi, Kovind congratulate Biden, Kamala as India gets set to work with new US order

New Delhi: Getting ready to work with a new Democrat-led Administration in Washington DC that will assume office in January next year, India on Sunday congratulated victorious Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden who will be the next President of the United States.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted congratulatory messages for the successful duo on Sunday shortly after midnight.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

It is to be noted that Harris’ mother was an Indian Tamil.

My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2020

It may be recalled that India had on Friday said the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between both nations has “very strong bi-partisan support” in the US, thereby hinting that bilateral ties would continue to grow stronger.

At his weekly media briefing two days ago, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had also said that Indo-US bilateral ties “rest on strong foundations” and that this “encompasses cooperation in every possible sphere” ranging from strategic ties to the defence sector, trade and investment as well as people to people ties.

India may well have to deal with an increased focus on human rights from Washington during the tenure of Biden and Harris on the Kashmir issue and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, bilateral ties are expected to remain strong especially in the defence and strategic sectors. Biden’s stand on China in the Indo-Pacific region and on Pakistan in the context of both cross-border terrorism and the Afghan situation will also be watched closely by New Delhi as it will have major implications for India.