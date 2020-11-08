The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 08 Nov 2020 Modi, Kovind congrat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi, Kovind congratulate Biden, Kamala as India gets set to work with new US order

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 8, 2020, 11:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2020, 11:29 pm IST
India had on Friday said the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between both nations has “very strong bi-partisan support”
PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden
 PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden

New Delhi: Getting ready to work with a new Democrat-led Administration in Washington DC that will assume office in January next year, India on Sunday congratulated victorious Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden who will be the next President of the United States.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted congratulatory messages for the successful duo on Sunday shortly after midnight.

 

It is to be noted that Harris’ mother was an Indian Tamil.

It may be recalled that India had on Friday said the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between both nations has “very strong bi-partisan support” in the US, thereby hinting that bilateral ties would continue to grow stronger.

 

At his weekly media briefing two days ago, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had also said that Indo-US bilateral ties “rest on strong foundations” and that this “encompasses cooperation in every possible sphere” ranging from strategic ties to the defence sector, trade and investment as well as people to people ties.

India may well have to deal with an increased focus on human rights from Washington during the tenure of Biden and Harris on the Kashmir issue and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, bilateral ties are expected to remain strong especially in the defence and strategic sectors. Biden’s stand on China in the Indo-Pacific region and on Pakistan in the context of both cross-border terrorism and the Afghan situation will also be watched closely by New Delhi as it will have major implications for India.   

 

...
Tags: india-us relations, president-elect joe biden, kamala harris, narendra modi


Latest From Nation

People stood in queues like this during the demonetisation episode in 2016.

Four years of Demonetisation: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes 'betrayal day'

A peaceful protest at Chandor Goa against the building of double-tracking for coal transportation. (Twittter)

Primer | What's #SaveMollem protest and why are Goans protesting?

A leopard caught in camera in Kunigal vicinity of Tumakuru.

Karnataka's Tumakuru records fifth leopard mauling incident in a year

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo

Indian, Chinese armies call 8th round of military talks candid and constructive



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Four years of Demonetisation: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes 'betrayal day'

People stood in queues like this during the demonetisation episode in 2016.

Indian, Chinese armies call 8th round of military talks candid and constructive

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo

Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja Jail after he's found using mobile during custody

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, arrives in a police van to be produced in a court, at Alibaug in Raigad district, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Three militants, four securitymen killed during failed infiltration bid along LoC

Representational image. (PTI)

Primer | What's #SaveMollem protest and why are Goans protesting?

A peaceful protest at Chandor Goa against the building of double-tracking for coal transportation. (Twittter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham